US Representative For Disarmament Says Consultations With Russia Launched In Geneva

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:37 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The United States and Russia started their strategic consultations in Geneva on Tuesday, US Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament Robert Wood said, expressing hope for a constructive conversation about the New START deal implementation.

"Today we launched the next session of Bilateral Consultative Commission discussions with Russia in Geneva. Look forward to constructive talks to ensure the New START Treaty is implemented in an effective and transparent manner," Wood wrote on Twitter.

