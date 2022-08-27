US Representative to UN Says Russia Behind Failure to Reach Consensus at NPT Conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Russia is the reason the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) Review Conference failed to reach consensus, US Special Representative of the President for Nuclear Nonproliferation Adam Scheinman said during remarks at the UN.

"Russia is the reason we do not have consensus today. The last minute changes that Russia sought were not of a minor character, they were intended to shield Russia's obvious intent to wipe Ukraine off the map," Scheinman said on Friday.