US Representatives For North Korea May Visit Russia Before 2019 End - Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:29 PM

US Representatives for North Korea May Visit Russia Before 2019 End - Moscow

US representatives for North Korea may pay a visit to Russia before the end of the year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) US representatives for North Korea may pay a visit to Russia before the end of the year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We maintain constant contact with US Special Representative [for North Korea] Stephen Biegun and State Department Special Envoy [for North Korea] Mark Lambert.

We receive them constantly in Moscow and hold meetings in Washington and on the sidelines of international events in third countries. I do not rule out our US colleagues' visit before the end of the year," Morgulov said.

He noted that Moscow was "in general satisfied" with its cooperation with Washington on North Korea.

