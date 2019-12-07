US Representatives to Attend Istanbul Talks on Afghanistan Dec. 8-10 - State Department

- Home
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 08:42 PM
US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells and Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Molly Phee will take part in the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process from December 8-10, the US State Department said on Saturday
US representatives will participate in a number of meetings and bilateral negotiations.
Wells is expected to deliver remarks on behalf of the United States on Monday, the statement said.
The Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process is a regional grouping launched in 2011 to promote dialogue and cooperation between Afghanistan and its neighbors. The United States participates as a partner country and provides support to the parties concerned.
US-Turkey relations remain tense, with the US criticizing the Turkish Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria and Ankara's acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense systems.