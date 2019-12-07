US Representatives to Attend Istanbul Talks on Afghanistan Dec. 8-10 - State Department

US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells and Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Molly Phee will take part in the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process from December 8-10, the US State Department said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells and Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Molly Phee will take part in the Heart of Asia Istanbul Process from December 8-10, the US State Department said on Saturday.

US representatives will participate in a number of meetings and bilateral negotiations.

Wells is expected to deliver remarks on behalf of the United States on Monday, the statement said.

The Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process is a regional grouping launched in 2011 to promote dialogue and cooperation between Afghanistan and its neighbors. The United States participates as a partner country and provides support to the parties concerned.

US-Turkey relations remain tense, with the US criticizing the Turkish Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria and Ankara's acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense systems.