US Republican Congressman Walberg Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says Symptoms Mild

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Republican congressman Tim Walberg on Monday said he tested positive for COVID-19 but his symptoms are mild.

"I received news yesterday that I tested positive for COVID-19," Walberg, who represents the state of Michigan, said. " My symptoms are mild, and I remain in good spirits.

"

Walberg said he is self-isolating and reaching out to individuals he recently had contact with. He said he will discharge his responsibilities from home until fully recovered.

The lawmaker said he had not attended any public events in more than a week.

The virus has infected more than 20 lawmakers, USA Today reported last week. In all, nearly 80 US congressional representatives and senators have been quarantined, tested positive for COVID-19, or came in contact with someone with the disease, according to govtrack.us.