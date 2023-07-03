US Republican Delegation Arrives in Taiwan on 5-Day Visit - Taiwanese Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The US Republican delegation led by Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Kevin Hern has arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit to hold meetings with the island's leadership and discuss bilateral relations, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"#US (RSC Chairman Kevin Hern) is leading a (House Republicans) delegation to #Taiwan including (Rep. Burgess Owens), (Rep. Mike Flood), (Rep. Mike Collins), (Rep. Russell Fry) & (Rep. Keith Self). We look forward to discussing our shared priorities during our steadfast friends' 5-day visit," the foreign ministry tweeted.

The visit will take place from July 3-7, with its agenda including meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and other senior officials.

The US delegation will also visit analytic centers to discuss the issues related to Taipei-Washington relations.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.

The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April, when Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a "warning" to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.