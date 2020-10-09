US Republican Fundraiser Faces Charges of Illegal Lobbying Over Malaysia Fund Theft

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Former Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy was charged with failing to register as a foreign agent in a campaign to end a Trump administration investigation of billions stolen from a Malaysian investment fund, according a Federal court filing released on Tuesday.

Broidy faces charges of failing to register as a lobbyist for a foreign principle, identified only as Foreign National A, in a conspiracy to lobby the Trump administration and Justice Department "to drop or otherwise favorably resolve its matters against Foreign National A for his role in the embezzlement of billions of Dollars from the 1 Malaysia Development Berhad ('1MDB')," the filing said.

Broidy, who worked for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, became the latest person charged in connection with a US probe of the 1MBD scandal.

Broidy and Nickie Lum Davis, who earlier pleaded guilty, and the person identified as "Foreign National A" were ultimately unsuccessful in their efforts to end the US investigation, the filing said.

The also attempted, without success, to persuade the Trump administration to allow an unnamed Chinese national to return to China, the filing added.

A Malaysian court last month sentenced former Prime Minister Najib Razak to 12 years on corruption charges as he had associates siphon more than $1 billion from 1MDB that wound up in his personal accounts, according to media reports.