US Republican Lawmaker Calls Pro-Trump Protests 'Coup Attempt'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US Congressmen Adam Kinzinger in a statement on Wednesday said the ongoing pro-Trump protest in the capital of Washington is a coup attempt.

"This is a coup attempt," Kinzinger said via Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the US Senate and House of Representatives temporarily halted the verification of the Electoral College votes after the protesters breached the Capitol Hill building. Protesters breached the building which has led to an armed standoff between police and pro-Trump demonstrators.