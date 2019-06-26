US Republican Lawmakers Introduce Amendment to Prevent Trump From Striking Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US Republican members of Congress, Matt Gaetz and Ro Khanna, introduced on Tuesday an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to prevent President Donald Trump from using force against Iran without congressional approval.

"Last week, we watched President Trump come within minutes of striking Iran and involving the United States in yet another trillion-dollar war in the middle East. President Trump campaigned on ending costly wars overseas but given the advisors he chose and his recent risky actions, he is not living up to that promise. This bipartisan amendment is a vital safeguard against unilateral actions by this president," Ro Khanna said in a statement.

Gaetz, who often supports Trump, on his part, said that such issues should be addressed by Congress.

"This amendment affirms what President Trump knows and believes: unfocused, unconstitutional, unending wars in the Middle East make America weaker, not stronger. The United States must be strong in its approach to Iran, and I applaud President Trump for acknowledging that strength can be demonstrated through mindful restraint. Iran must be prevented from obtaining a nuclear weapon and threatening international peace, but Congress must resolve to ensure that any military action is carried out Constitutionally," Gaetz said.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi previously said that any military conflict with Iran would require congressional authorization.

The issue of what kind of military measures the presidential administration can take without an approval of Congress is interpreted differently in the United States, and there is no common understanding of these rules. The US Constitution provides for Congress to give the administration a permission for military actions, but disputes about what is to be considered "military actions" continue.

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and eight senior commanders of Iran's Navy, Aerospace and Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said the latest US sanctions against his country's leadership will forever close the path of diplomacy.

The move came after Iran announced last Thursday that it downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan province after it violated the Iran's airspace. US Central Command said the drone was shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the incident, Trump said he ordered strikes on targets in Iran, but called off the attacks at the last minute because they would be a disproportionate response. Instead, Trump said, he decided to unveil new sanctions.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated since Trump withdraw the United States out of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and began re-imposing sanctions.