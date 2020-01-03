Republican US lawmakers in a series of statements on Friday justified US President Donald Trump's directive to kill a top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, because of his threat to American personnel and interests across the Middle East

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Republican US lawmakers in a series of statements on Friday justified US President Donald Trump's directive to kill a top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, because of his threat to American personnel and interests across the middle East.

"We killed the most powerful man in Tehran short of the Ayatollah," US Senator Lindsey Graham said in a statement via Twitter. "This was not an act of revenge for what he had done in the past. This was a preemptive, defensive strike planned to take out the organizer of attacks yet to come."

Graham, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, added that Soleimani signed his own "death warrant" by planning attacks against US personnel in Iraq and throughout the Middle East.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch said in a statement that Soleimani's killing will allow Iraq the opportunity to determine its own future free from Iranian control.

He added that Soleimani's death is justice served for every American serviceman and service woman who was killed or injured by Iranian-backed attacks in Iraq over the years.

Senator Marco Rubio said Soleimani was planning a coup in Iraq at the direction of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Senator Rand Paul said the question remains whether the killing of Soleimani will lead to more instability in the Middle East or less, and endanger the lives of every US solider or diplomat in the region.

Tensions are high across the Middle East after the United States killed Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad. The US Embassy in Baghdad on Friday called on US citizens to depart Iraq as soon as possible.

Iran's National Security Council said in a statement it will respond to Soleimani's death "at the right time and in the right place."