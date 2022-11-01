US Republican Party at Odds Over Further Financial Support to Ukraine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) A discord over providing further financial aid to Ukraine is intensifying within the US Republican Party amid the rising food and energy prices, the Washington Post reported.

In mid-October, US President Joe Biden expressed concern that the Republicans could jeopardize future aid for Ukraine after current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to cease writing blank checks to Kiev if the Republicans get the majority in the lower chamber of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections.

According to The Washington Post, a rare split has emerged within the Republican Party, which is likely to escalate into a more open battle if the party gains control of Congress and faces "forceful requests" from Biden and "emotional appeals" from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A division within the Republicans presents a "challenge" for Biden, who has been working to "hold together a domestic and global coalition to support Ukraine" amid the rising food and gas prices, as well as "global hunger crisis," the newspaper noted.

On November 8, midterm elections to both houses of the US Congress will be held in the United States. Americans will have to re-elect the entire composition of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. Now the legislative branch of government in the US, like the executive, is under the control of the Democrats.