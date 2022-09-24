UrduPoint.com

US Republican Party Unveils Campaign Video With Footage From Russia, Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The US Republican party has published a campaign video - "The Preamble to the Commitment to America" - that contains footage of Russia and Ukraine.

The video is made of a series of fragments designed to inform about the history, achievements and pressing problems of the United States ahead of the November midterms elections and is accompanied by an off-screen voice narration.

Some of the footage on the video was not filmed in the United States, but in Russia, Ukraine and Slovakia.

Two video snippets, one presenting oil pumps and a boy running across a field with an airplane in his hands, were actually filmed in the Volgograd region by Russian filmmaker Serg Grbanoff.

  The filmmaker informed the HuffPost about the fact that he took the video.

Similarly, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee released in 2020 a digital advertisement as part of the then-President Donald Trump's campaign that called upon people to support US troops and used a stock photo of Russian-made fighter jets and Russian models in military uniforms. 

