US Republican Senator Grassley Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 04:10 AM

US Republican Senator Grassley Tests Positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling good and following Federal guidelines.

"I've tested positive for coronavirus. I'll b following my doctors' orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I'm feeling good," Grassley said in a tweet Tuesday.

The senator said he will work from home and looks forward to resuming his normal schedule soon.

The virus has infected more than 20 lawmakers, USA Today reported last week. In all, nearly 80 US congressional representatives and senators have been quarantined, tested positive for COVID-19, or came in contact with someone with the disease, according to govtrack.us.

