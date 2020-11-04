US Republican Senator McConnell Defeats Democratic Challenger in Kentucky Race - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been reelected for a new six-year term in the state of Kentucky, early results published by Fox news showed.

McConnell has reportedly gained over 200,000 votes more than his opponent, former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath.

Senator Rand Paul has already congratulated McConnell on the victory.

"Congratulations on the win Leader McConnell! #Election2020," Paul wrote on his Twitter page.

It is, however, unclear whether McConnell would remain the Senate majority leader because the Republican Party still may lose the race.