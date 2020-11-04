UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Republican Senator McConnell Defeats Democratic Challenger In Kentucky Race - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:50 AM

US Republican Senator McConnell Defeats Democratic Challenger in Kentucky Race - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been reelected for a new six-year term in the state of Kentucky, early results published by Fox news showed.

McConnell has reportedly gained over 200,000 votes more than his opponent, former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath.

Senator Rand Paul has already congratulated McConnell on the victory.

"Congratulations on the win Leader McConnell! #Election2020," Paul wrote on his Twitter page.

It is, however, unclear whether McConnell would remain the Senate majority leader because the Republican Party still may lose the race.

Related Topics

Senate Twitter McGrath May Race

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

5 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

7 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

7 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.