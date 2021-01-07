US Republican Senator Rubio Calls Protests 'Anti-American Anarchy'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US Senator Marco Rubio in a statement on Wednesday called the ongoing pro-Trump protest near the Capitol building an anti-American third-world anarchy.

"There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill.

This is third-world style anti-American anarchy," Rubio said via Twitter.

US Congress was in the middle of verifying the results of the US election but the Senate and House of Representatives went into recess due to the breach. The storming of the building led to an armed standoff between protesters and police. Police used tear gas and rubber bullets but was not successful in preventing the breach.