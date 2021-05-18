UrduPoint.com
US Republican Senators Introduce Resolution Reaffirming US Support For Israel

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:23 PM

US Senator Marco Rubio, alongside 17 fellow Senate Republicans, introduced a resolution that reaffirms the US' support for the state of Israel amid escalating tensions in the region, Rubio's office stated on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) US Senator Marco Rubio, alongside 17 fellow Senate Republicans, introduced a resolution that reaffirms the US' support for the state of Israel amid escalating tensions in the region, Rubio's office stated on Tuesday.

"U.S. Senator Marco Rubio joined [his Senate colleagues]... in introducing a resolution condemning the attacks against Israel by Hamas, an Iranian-backed and funded terrorist organization, and reaffirming the United States' unwavering commitment to our ally Israel and its right to take whatever means are necessary to stop the murder of its citizens and foreign nationals residing in Israel," Rubio's office said.

The resolution is nonbinding; if passed, it would postulate that the Senate, on paper, opposes the escalating rocket attacks by Hamas against Israel and mourns the loss of innocent life caused by them, urges continued and steadfast support for Israel, and affirms its unwavering commitment to Israel and its right to defend itself.

