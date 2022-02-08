UrduPoint.com

US Republican Senators Vow To Block Deal With Iran If Biden Omits Review In Congress

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 11:41 PM

US Senator Jim Risch on Tuesday joined 32 Republican colleagues who sent a letter to President Joe Biden to warn him that he cannot sign any agreement with Iran without Congress having a chance to review and endorse it first

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) US Senator Jim Risch on Tuesday joined 32 Republican colleagues who sent a letter to President Joe Biden to warn him that he cannot sign any agreement with Iran without Congress having a chance to review and endorse it first.

"We write to call attention to a range of obligations that your administration is statutorily mandated to fulfill in relation to Congressional oversight over any such agreement," the letter reads. "We also write to emphasize that we are committed to using the full range of options and leverage available to United States Senators to ensure that you meet those obligations, and that the implementation of any agreement will be severely if not terminally hampered if you do not.

"

In the letter, Republican senators remind Biden that under the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act (INARA), his administration is required to submit any Iran deal to Congress or be blocked otherwise. The lawmakers warned that Iran has made progress toward a nuclear arsenal that will require measures beyond the JCPOA to reverse.

