US Republican Senators Vow To Block Deal With Iran If Biden Omits Review In Congress

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) US Sen. Jim Risch on Tuesday joined 32 Republican colleagues who sent a letter to President Joe Biden to warn him that he cannot sign any agreement with Iran without Congress having a chance to review and endorse it first.

"We write to call attention to a range of obligations that your administration is statutorily mandated to fulfill in relation to Congressional oversight over any such agreement," the letter reads. "We also write to emphasize that we are committed to using the full range of options and leverage available to United States Senators to ensure that you meet those obligations, and that the implementation of any agreement will be severely if not terminally hampered if you do not."

In the letter, Republican senators remind Biden that under the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act (INARA), his administration is required to submit any Iran deal to Congress or be blocked otherwise. The lawmakers warned that Iran has made progress toward a nuclear arsenal that will require measures beyond the JCPOA to reverse.

Later on Tuesday, State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said that the Biden administration will carefully consider all facts and circumstances if the US decides to return to the nuclear deal to determine the legal implications under INARA.

She added that the Biden administration has been in touch with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers to discuss an approach to Iran.

The signatories to the original nuclear accord were the United States, Iran, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In May 2018, the Trump administration left the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, which in response abandoned its commitments under the agreement. Since April 2021, Vienna has been hosting talks to restore the deal.

