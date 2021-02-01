US Republicans Ask Biden to Reduce $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Plan to $618Mln - Senator

Ten Republican senators will meet with President Joe Biden later Monday to try and convince him that his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan needs to be slashed to $618 million, Republican Senator Susan Collins said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Ten Republican senators will meet with President Joe Biden later Monday to try and convince him that his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan needs to be slashed to $618 million, Republican Senator Susan Collins said in a statement.

"In advance of today's meeting with President Biden, our group unveiled the details of our sixth COVID-19 relief proposal," Collins said via Twitter and attached the Republican proposal estimating that the Biden administration needs less than a third of the sum it sought.

Collins included a joint pledge by the ten Republican senators that they wished to work with Biden in good faith "to meet the health, economic and societal challenges of the COVID-19 crisis."

The senators pointed out they shared many of the Biden administration's priorities such as increasing funding for the production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and providing economic relief for Americans, among others.

Last week, Biden said it could take a couple of weeks for the Democrat-dominated House of Representatives to finalize his COVID-19 relief plan, expressing hope that the matter would get adequate support from the Republicans in the Senate where the Democrats hold a majority of one.

If negotiations do not go well, Democrats will use the reconciliation process, Biden added.

Also on Monday, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Biden's $1.9 trillion relief plan "misses the mark." McConnel noted that the Senate just approved an additional $900 billion in pandemic relief in December and any further action "should be smart and targeted, not just an imprecise deluge of borrowed money that would direct huge sums toward those who don't need it."