US Republicans Criticize Biden Over Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Waiver

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) A group of 68 House Republicans penned a letter on Monday criticizing President Joe Biden for waiving sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"As the nation recovers from a cyber terrorist attack on the Colonial Pipeline that reportedly originated in Russia, we have strong objections to your decision to waive sanctions for Nord Stream 2AG and effectively ensure the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to the US President Joe Biden.

The completion of the project will be a "gift" to Russia and allow it to increase its geopolitical influence in Europe, they added.

The US lawmakers noted that moving forward with the Keystone XL pipeline will allow Washington to enhance its energy security. "Lifting these sanctions (against Nord Stream 2) prioritizes Russian energy over American energy and Russian jobs over American jobs," the letter read.

"We urge you to rethink your action and fully implement the Congressionally mandated sanctions against all responsible parties and actors to permanently stop completion of Nord Stream 2," the letter concluded.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier today that the US sanctions waiver for the company carrying out the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and its chief executive officer can be rescinded.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the construction of the first line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was finished, while the second line was in the process of being built.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday that negotiations between advisers of US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the Nord Stream 2 project will continue in Washington.

More Stories From World

