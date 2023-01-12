UrduPoint.com

US Republicans Criticize Proposed Zelenskyy Bust At Capitol

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 09:05 PM

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressed opposition to a fellow congressman's proposal to install a bust of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Capitol Building

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressed opposition to a fellow congressman's proposal to install a bust of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Capitol Building.

On Monday, Rep.

Joe Wilson of South Carolina introduced a resolution that would, if passed, authorize the placement of a bust of Zelenskyy "for display in the House of Representatives wing of the United States Capitol."

"Absolutely not! We serve America, not Ukraine!" Greene wrote on Twitter, attaching a photo of the proposed resolution.

"Was the $100+ billion to Ukraine not enough?" he wondered in a Twitter post.

The United States has provided Ukraine approximately $24.9 billion in military assistance since the beginning of the Biden administration.

