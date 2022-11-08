UrduPoint.com

US Republicans Forecast To Win Majority In Congress - Sabato's Crystal Ball

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The US Republican Party may gain control over both houses of the Congress, taking 237 out of 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 51 out of 100 in the Senate, the Sabato's Crystal Ball election handicapper said in its election forecast on Tuesday.

The forecast said that the Democratic Party may take 198 seats in the House of Representatives and 49 seats in the Senate.

It added that in the gubernatorial elections, which are also taking place on Tuesday along with the midterm elections, the Republicans may receive support from 29 US states against 21 for the Democrats.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to various state-level and local elective offices.

