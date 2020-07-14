US Republicans Increase COVID-19 Mask Use by 10% in Past 2 Weeks - Poll

Resistance among US Republicans to wearing face masks to prevent contracting the novel coronavirus appears to be fading, according to a poll on Tuesday showing a 10 percent increase in mask use since late June

"Nearly two-thirds of Americans - and a noticeably increasing number of Republicans - say they're wearing a face mask whenever they leave the house," Axios reported in a press release based on an Ipsos poll.

Republican mask use increased to 45 percent in a July 10-13 survey sponsored by Axios from just 35 percent recorded in the previous June-26-29 poll, the release said.

President Donald Trump's reluctance to wear a mask in public is widely blamed as one reason for the reluctance of US Republicans to cover their faces contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Despite Trump's aversion to being photographed with his face covered, other prominent Republicans including Vice President Mike Pence continue to urge mask use outside the home.