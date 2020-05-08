UrduPoint.com
US Republicans More Willing Then Democrats To Risk Deaths, Illness To Revive Nation - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Republicans More Willing Then Democrats to Risk Deaths, Illness to Revive Nation - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Republican voters appear far more willing to risk death and sickness as a price for ending a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown and restarting the US economy than their Democratic counterparts, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Friday.

"[Fifty-seven] percent of likely republican voters believe it is time for Americans to begin returning to their everyday lives even if it may lead to more illness and more deaths due to coronavirus. Seventy-three percent (73 percent) of Democrats and 52 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party disagree," a press release explaining the poll said.

Moreover, 73 percent of Democrats agree with state of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker that a return to normalcy is not possible until new COVID-19 cases fail to materialize. Just 38 percent of Republicans and 48 percent of unaffiliated voters share that view, the release said.

Overall, 60 percent of likely voters say the nation cannot remain shuttered indefinitely, although 25 percent believe the nation can afford to remain closed for business as long as it takes to develop a vaccine or cure to eliminate the disease, according to the release.

