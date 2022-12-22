(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received no certain assurances of continued financial assistance to Ukraine despite a warm reception by a number of Republicans in the US Congress, the Politico newspaper reported.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy arrived in Washington, where he held talks with US President Joe Biden and addressed the US Congress.

Despite a mostly warm reception, several Republican lawmakers, including those expected to take top leadership positions next year, were not yet ready to commit to maintaining funding for Kiev, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said that there are concerns about whether the money will go to its intended purpose, according to the report.

"Having any taxpayer Dollars that go anywhere, whether it's domestically or abroad, deserves scrutiny... We expressed an interest in making sure the money is going to be scrutinized. That's something that we still will keep pushing for," Scalise told the newspaper.

Even before Zelenskyy's address on aid for Ukraine, another Republican member of the House, Warren Davidson, spoke out sharply against the funding increase, saying that it had "no chance," the report read.

"I'd be for voting for an inspector general to find what they did with all the money that we already sent them," Davidson added.

Davidson also noted that the US should focus on trying to contain the conflict, not expanding it, and that sending aid to Kiev with no accountability "sends the message we're kind of OK with expanding" the conflict, according to the newspaper.

"I think we should be sending a different message," he added.

Following Zelenskyy's address, another Republican congressman, Matt Gaetz, said that US politicians should first consider the needs of their own country, especially in the time of crisis, the report read.

"President Zelenskyy should be commended for putting his country first, but American politicians who indulge his requests are unwilling to do the same for ours," Gaetz said on Twitter.

He noted that Zelenskyy's speech did not change his position on "suspending aid for Ukraine and investigating fraud in transfers already made," the newspaper reported.

Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy also reportedly expressed a desire to be more judicious with US taxpayer funding of Ukraine, citing a need for transparency and accountability.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Biden administration announced a new $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that includes the Patriot system.