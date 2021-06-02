US Republicans Press Biden Administration to Keep Sanctions on Nord Stream 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Republicans on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee urged State Secretary Anthony Blinken to reverse a decision waiving sanctions on the firm building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken that was released by Representative Michael McCaul on Tuesday.

"We request that you immediately remove these ill-conceived U.S. national interest waivers and use the mandatory authorities Congress passed to target the insurance and certification companies participating in the project," the letter said.

Last month, the Biden administration waived sanctions on the company building the pipeline, despite earlier statements from administration officials including Blinken and President Biden himself that they oppose the $11 billion project.

"If, as you [Blinken] asserted during your confirmation hearing, you are serious about doing everything possible to stop the completion of Nord Stream 2, then we urge you to do just that," the letter said.

The US will continue to sanction Russian ships involved in building the pipeline, according to the State Department, although critics claim the penalties will not be enough to halt the project's completion.