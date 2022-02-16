UrduPoint.com

US Republicans Propose Bill To Sanction Russia In Response To Any Ukraine Incursion

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Republican members of the US Senate introduced legislation that would impose sanctions on Moscow and support Kiev in the event of a Russian "invasion" of Ukraine, according to a copy of the bill released on Tuesday.

"U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today led a majority of his Republican colleagues in introducing the Never Yielding Europe's Territory (NYET) Act to provide the critical support Ukraine needs to defend itself and deter Russian aggression today, while imposing real costs on the Kremlin for its ongoing and potential future aggression against Ukraine," Senate Foreign Relations Committee Republicans said in a press release.

The legislation would impose costs on Russia including sanctions on banks and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, support Ukraine with $500 million in foreign military financing, and counter alleged malign Russian influence by boosting funding for efforts to counter disinformation, the release said.

