US Republicans Regain House Seat Lost in 2018 Democrat Sweep in California

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) US Republicans flipped a ninth seat in the House of Representatives on Tuesday after incumbent Democratic Congressman Harley Rouda conceded defeat in California's Orange County, traditionally a Republican stronghold where Democrats won every seat in 2018.

"We did not win this election," Rouda said in a statement conceding the race to his Republican opponent, County Supervisor Michelle Steel.

Republicans now hold 203 seats in the House, while Democrats have 217, according to a CNN projection of the races, some of which remain too close to call.

Although Republicans are expected to gain a handful of seats in the 435-member House, Democrats appear likely to win at least 218 seats needed to control the chamber, according to media projections.