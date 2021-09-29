US Republicans' Support for Prosecution of January 6 Rioters Plunges 22% - Poll

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Republican backing of punishment for rioters who entered the US Capitol on January 6 has declined by 22 percentage points since March, a new PEW Research Center poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Since March, there has been a 22 percentage point drop in the share of Republicans who think it is very or somewhat important that Federal law enforcement agencies find and prosecute those who broke into and rioted at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 (from 79% to 57%)," a press release explaining the poll said.

In contrast, the September 13-19 survey of 10,371 adults in the United States showed that 95 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want those involved prosecuted, the release said.

In recent months, prominent Republicans including former President Donald Trump and senior lawmakers have charged that the individuals involved in the January 6 event are being prosecuted unfairly.

More than 600 participants in the event at the US Capitol have been charged, with seven convicted thus far, according to US media reports.

