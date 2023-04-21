UrduPoint.com

US Republicans Urge Biden To Stop Supporting Kiev Over Risk Of Direct Conflict With Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 05:30 PM

US Republicans Urge Biden to Stop Supporting Kiev Over Risk of Direct Conflict With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Republican Party members wrote US President Joe Biden a letter in which they called on him to end military support to Ukraine, due to the risk of a direct conflict with Russia it creates.

"We are deeply concerned that the trajectory of U.S. aid to the Ukrainian war effort threatens further escalation and lacks much-needed strategic clarity... With every new package and every new weapon provided to Ukraine, the risk of direct conflict with Russia climbs... There are appropriate ways in which the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people, but unlimited arms supplies in support of an endless war is not one of them," the letter, signed by 19 lawmakers and dated April 20, read.

According to the congressmen, promoting negotiations between the sides to the Ukraine conflict is in the best interests of Kiev and Washington.

The letter added it gets ever harder for Washington to deny Moscow's accusations of US involvement in the conflict with the amount of military aid provided for Kiev. Moreover, supporting Ukraine, a country notorious for its high corruption level, is irresponsible at a time when US citizens are suffering from inflation and the rise in public debt, the lawmakers said.

The congressmen also voiced their displeasure at the erosion of US capabilities to respond to possible threats because of this support to Ukraine, while the US's Primary opponents, Russia and China, are only drawn closer and grow stronger amid the conflict.

According to the US Defense Department, the total amount of the US's military assistance to Kiev has reached $35.4 billion since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022.

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine Moscow Russia China Washington Kiev February April From Best Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

34 minutes ago
 Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economi ..

Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economic Forum plot stronger collabor ..

49 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel G ..

1 hour ago
 Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

2 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Sat ..

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Saturday

2 hours ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.