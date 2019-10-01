US Republicans Urge Justice Dept. to Probe Clinton-Ukraine Ties in 2016 Vote - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Republican senators are urging the US Justice Department to open an investigation into reports that the Democratic National Committee colluded with Ukraine's government in the run up to the 2016 presidential election, a newly published letter showed on Monday.

"Ukrainian efforts, abetted by a US political party, to interfere in the 2016 election should not be ignored. Such allegations of corruption deserve due scrutiny, and the American people have a right to know when foreign forces attempt to undermine our democratic processes," Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson said in a letter to US Attorney General William Barr.

The senators pressed Barr to probe any ties between Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Ukraine. The purported collusion involved Alexandra Chalupa, a Ukrainian-American consultant for the Democratic National Committee who reportedly met with Ukrainian officials during the presidential election for the express purpose of exposing alleged ties between then-candidate Donald Trump, Paul Manafort, and Russia, the letter added.

The letter repeated a similar request from Grassley in 2017.

However, the latest letter adds a new twist to charges since debunked by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to obtain dirt on the Clinton campaign and appear tied to a Republican effort to discover why the Obama administration targeted the Trump campaign with a national security investigation involving wire taps of Trump aides' telephone conversations.

Grassley and Johnson also asked the Justice Department for any information it has received related to Vice President Joe Biden.

Disclosure that Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to also investigate Biden has led the House of Representatives to launch a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump.