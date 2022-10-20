US Requested Germany Oct 4 to Arrest Russian Over Evading Sanctions - Hamburg Prosecutors

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United States sent a request to Germany on ocotber 4 for the arrest of a Russian national on charges of evading sanctions in order to extradite him, a Hamburg Public Prosecutor's Office representative told Sputnik on Thursday.

"On the basis of the extradition treaty between the United States and Germany, on October 4, 2022, the US authorities sent a request to the German authorities for the provisional arrest of a prosecuted Russian citizen with a view to his extradition to the United States," the representative said.

The Hanseatisches Higher Regional Court of Hamburg issued a warrant on October 7 for the preliminary arrest for the extradition of the Russian national, the office said, noting that the person was arrested on Monday.

Under the extradition treaty, the US authorities must now file a formal extradition request within 40 days of the arrest of the persecuted person.

The US Justice Department said on Wednesday that Washington is charging five Russian nationals and two oil traders in an alleged scheme to launder money and obtain sanctioned Venezuelan oil on behalf of oligarchs.