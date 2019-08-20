UrduPoint.com
US Requested Tuesday's Meeting Between Guterres, Pompeo - UN Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 01:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The US Department of State had requested the meeting between UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo scheduled for Tuesday evening, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"The meeting was done at the request of the Department of State," Dujarric said on Monday. "We are always very happy to be able to have a direct dialogue with the Secretary of State. He is here also to attend the UN Security Council meeting."

Dujarric added that the discussion between the two officials is expected to cover a broad range of topics essential for both the United States and the United Nations.

Morgan Ortagus, the US State Department's spokeswoman, earlier on Monday, released a statement on Pompeo's visit to the United Nations, saying that he will also meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

On Tuesday, Pompeo will participate in the debate of the UN Security Council on the challenges to peace and security in the middle East, chaired by Poland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jacek Czaputowicz.

