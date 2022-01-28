US Requests Convening UN Security Council Meeting On Monday To Discuss Ukraine - Source
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 03:30 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States has requested the UN Security Council hold an open meeting on Monday to address the situation concerning Ukraine, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik.
"The United States has requested convening a public meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday to discuss the situation regarding Ukraine," the source said on Thursday.