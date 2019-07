(@imziishan)

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The US on Friday requested an emergency meeting of the UN 's nuclear watchdog to discuss Iran , days after Tehran breached a limit set in a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The US mission in Vienna said in a statement that Ambassador to International Organizations Jackie Wolcott had requested a special meeting to discuss Iran's breach of the limit on enriched uranium stockpiles.