UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The US Mission to International Organizations in Vienna (UNVIE) has requested a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board of Governors to address Iran 's nuclear program, the UNVIE said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, in accordance with Rule 11 of the Provisional Rules of Procedures of the IAEA Board of Governors, US Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna Jackie Wolcott requested a special meeting of the Board to discuss the IAEA Director General's latest, concerning report on the Iranian regime's nuclear program," the release said.

Kuwait's Kuna news agency has recently reported, citing diplomatic sources, that the IAEA is preparing to hold from July 13-14 an urgent session in Vienna to discuss the fate of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) following Iran's move to exceed the 660 pound low-enriched uranium stockpile limit set out by the deal.

On Monday, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano confirmed that Iran exceeded the limit for enriched uranium stockpiles of 300 kilograms (661 Pounds).

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that Iran intends to start July 7 enriching its uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, outlined in the JCPOA, and it will maintain enrichment at a level that it considers necessary.

On May 8, Tehran announced the decision to suspend some of its obligations under the JCPOA, giving the other nuclear deal signatories - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union - 60 days to save the nuclear accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran amid US sanctions.

Amid escalating tensions with Washington, Iran has threatened to exceed the limit on the uranium supply permitted under the 2015 nuclear pact.