US Requests UN Security Council Meeting on North Korea Missile Tests Wednesday - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The United States has requested a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the recent missile tests by North Korea, a source at the world body told Sputnik on Monday.

When asked about whether there will be a meeting of the UN Security Council on North Korea's most recent missile tests, the source said the United States had requested such a meeting for Wednesday.

On Saturday, North Korea conducted its 15th missile test this year by launching a missile off the port city of Sinpo toward the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean Chiefs of Staff. The projectile was likely a submarine-launched ballistic missile, according to media reports.