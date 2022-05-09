UrduPoint.com

US Requests UN Security Council Meeting On North Korea Missile Tests Wednesday - Source

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 10:59 PM

The United States has requested a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the recent missile tests by North Korea, a source at the world body told Sputnik on Monday

When asked about whether there will be a meeting of the UN Security Council on North Korea's most recent missile tests, the source said the United States had requested such a meeting for Wednesday.

On Saturday, North Korea conducted its 15th missile test this year by launching a missile off the port city of Sinpo toward the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean Chiefs of Staff. The projectile was likely a submarine-launched ballistic missile, according to media reports.

