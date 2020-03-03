UrduPoint.com
US Requires Chinese Media To Cut Staff From 160 To 100 - State Department

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Requires Chinese Media to Cut Staff From 160 to 100 - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) China's state media entities will have to reduce their Chinese personnel in the United States to 100 under the new restrictions announced on Monday, a senior State Department official said.

"Today's cap will limit the number of PRC [the People's Republic of China] citizens who may work for these organizations in the US at any given time. These entities together currently employ about 160 PRC citizens. The cap will bring this number to 100," the official told reporters.

The move affects five entities the US designated as foreign missions last month - Xinhua news Agency; China Global Television Network which falls under China Central Television, CCTV; China Radio International; China Daily Distribution Corporation; and Hai Tian Development USA.

"PRC citizens working for other media organizations in the United States are not affected by the cap," the official added.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicated earlier that the penalty came in response to China's restrictions on Americans journalists. Last month, China revoked press credentials of three Wall Street Journal (WSJ) journalists over what the Chinese Foreign Ministry called a "racially discriminatory" article.

The United States is leaving it up to Beijing to decide on the number of personnel that will remain working in each of the outlets.

"It's really going to be up to the Chinese Communist Party how they want to allot that cap across those five media organizations and how they want to allot it within those media organizations," another official said.

The US also plans to limit the duration of visas being granted to Chinese media employees.

"So one step that we'll be announcing in the near future is establishing limits on duration of stay for PRC nationals coming to the United States on I visas, which are the category for representatives of foreign media," the official said.

The official called the upcoming regulation a matter of "reciprocity" and reminded that China was first to impose restrictions on foreign journalists' duration of stay, with some being "as short as 30 days."

