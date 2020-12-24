UrduPoint.com
US Requires Licenses To Import Aluminum In Bid To Enforce Trade Rules - Commerce Dept.

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:31 AM

US importers of aluminum will need a license to continue operations beginning next month as the United States seeks additional data to enforce trade rules, the Commerce Department said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) US importers of aluminum will need a license to continue operations beginning next month as the United States seeks additional data to enforce trade rules, the Commerce Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The new program will enable Commerce and the public to better detect potential transshipment and circumvention involving aluminum products - helping to ensure that domestic producers can compete on a level playing field," the release said.

The licensing requirement takes effect on January 23, 2021. Following a one-year grace period, the Commerce Department will require importers to report the country where imported aluminum products were smelted, the release said.

The licenses will be issued free of charge to importers who report the volume, value, country of origin and other information to US trade officials, the release said.

The new requirements are modeled after a similar system imposed earlier on US steel importers, the release added.

The Trump administration imposed import duties on global steel and aluminum producers as part of a so called America First trade policy.

