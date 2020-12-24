UrduPoint.com
US Requires 'Made In Israel' Label On Imports From Jewish Settlements - Customs Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:47 AM

US imports originating in Jewish settlements in the West Bank must be labeled as Israeli-made, the Customs and Border Protection (CPB) agency said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) US imports originating in Jewish settlements in the West Bank must be labeled as Israeli-made, the Customs and Border Protection (CPB) agency said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Producers within certain areas designated in the Oslo Accords and the Hebron Protocol must mark their goods as "Israel," "Product of Israel," or "Made in Israel" when exporting those goods to the United States. Parties that import these goods into the United States are responsible for ensuring compliance with the marking requirements," the release said.

CPB published the rules in a Federal Register notice on Wednesday, based on guidance from the State Department that was intended to synchronize rules for imports from Israel and the Palestinian territories with US foreign policy, the release said.

Goods produced in Jewish settlements must be labeled "to reflect the fact that producers in these areas operate within the economic and administrative framework of Israel," the release added.

The 1993 Oslo accords and a subsequent agreement for the West Bank city of Hebron effectively divided the West Bank into separate zones controlled by Israeli settlers and the Palestinian Authority.

