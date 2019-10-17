US Requiring Chinese Diplomats to Notify State Dept. of Meetings With Any Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The United States is requiring Chinese diplomats to notify the State Department of planned meetings with US officials of any level as well as visits to educational and research institutions, a senior State Department official said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"Starting from today the State Department is going to be requiring that all of the PRC [People Republic of China] foreign missions, their embassy and various consulates around the United States will have to notify the Department of State in advance of official meetings with state officials, official meetings with local and municipal officials, official visits to educational institutions and official visits to research institutions," the official said.