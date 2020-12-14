UrduPoint.com
US Rescinds Sudan's State Sponsor Of Terror Designation: Embassy

Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:41 PM

US rescinds Sudan's State Sponsor of Terror designation: embassy

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The United States on Monday formally removed Sudan's state sponsor of terrorism designation, 27 years after putting the country on its blacklist, the US embassy in Khartoum announced.

"The congressional notification period of 45 days has lapsed and the Secretary of State has signed a notification stating rescission of Sudan's State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is effective as of today (December 14), to be published in the Federal Register," the US embassy said on Facebook.

