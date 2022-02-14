UrduPoint.com

US Rescue Teams Search For 7 People After Plane Crash - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 12:16 PM

US Rescue Teams Search For 7 People After Plane Crash - Reports

US Coast Guard is searching for an aircraft with seven people on board after it was crashed on Sunday off the coast of Carteret County, in the US state of North Carolina, local media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) US Coast Guard is searching for an aircraft with seven people on board after it was crashed on Sunday off the coast of Carteret County, in the US state of North Carolina, local media reported on Monday.

According to local broadcaster WCTI-TV, Carteret County's officials believed the aircraft crashed into the water approximately four miles east off the coast of the county with four teens and three adults including the pilot on board.

The Coast Guard described the aircraft as behaving "erratic" before it disappeared from radar screens, the broadcaster reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the plane crash, the broadcaster added.

