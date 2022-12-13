UrduPoint.com

US Researchers Announce Major Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 10:23 PM

US researchers announced a historic nuclear fusion breakthrough on Tuesday that could pave the way for alternative clean energy sources

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) said an experiment it conducted this month "produced more energy from fusion than the laser energy used to drive it.

" The US Department of Energy described the achievement of fusion ignition as a "major scientific breakthrough" that will lead to "advancements in national defense and the future of clean power."LLNL director Dr. Kim Budil described it as "is one of the most significant scientific challenges ever tackled by humanity."Scientists have been working for decades to develop nuclear fusion -- touted by its supporters as a clean, abundant and safe source of energy that could eventually allow humanity to break its dependence on the fossil fuels driving a global climate crisis.

