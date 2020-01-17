UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Researchers Find First Asteroid Inside Venus Orbit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:17 PM

U.S. researchers find first asteroid inside Venus orbit

Researchers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have discovered a rare asteroid orbiting snugly within the inner confines of the solar system, according to a Caltech release on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Researchers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have discovered a rare asteroid orbiting snugly within the inner confines of the solar system, according to a Caltech release on Wednesday.

The asteroid has been discovered by Caltech's Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), a survey camera based at Palomar Observatory.

The newfound body, named 2020 AV2, is the first asteroid found to orbit entirely within the orbit of Venus.

"Getting past the orbit of Venus must have been challenging," said George Helou, executive director of the IPAC (Infrared Processing & Analysis Center) astronomy center at Caltech and a ZTF co-investigator, who explained that the asteroid must have migrated toward Venus from farther out in the solar system.

"The only way it will ever get out of its orbit is if it gets flung out via a gravitational encounter with Mercury or Venus, but more likely it will end up crashing on one of those two planets," Helou said.

2020 AV2 belongs to a small class of asteroids known as Atiras, which are bodies with orbits that fall within the orbit of Earth. More specifically, it is the first "Vatira" asteroid, with the "V" standing for Venus, according to Caltech.

The ZTF camera is particularly adept at finding asteroids because it scans the entire sky rapidly and thus can catch the asteroids during their short-lived appearances in the night sky.

The asteroid spans about 1-3 km and has an elongated orbit tilted about 15 degrees relative to the plane of the solar system.

During its 151-day orbit around the sun, it always travels interior to Venus, but at its closest approach to the sun, it comes very close to the orbit of Mercury, according to Caltech.

Related Topics

Technology George 2020 From

Recent Stories

MQM is now being replaced by Aminul Haque: Mustafa ..

1 minute ago

Fawad Ch says PTI under pressure because of Punjab ..

18 minutes ago

Moscow Did Not Receive Invite From Caracas to Atte ..

8 minutes ago

Seminar on Paigham-e-Pakistan held at Women Univer ..

4 minutes ago

Number of suicides in Japan hits record low

4 minutes ago

Effective anti-dengue action plan stressed

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.