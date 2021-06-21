UrduPoint.com
US Reserves $100Mln For Additional Defense Aid To Ukraine - National Security Advisor

Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The United States has a $100 million reserve to provide Ukraine with additional security aid should the need arise, Jake Sullivan, the national security advisor to the US president, said on Sunday.

Fox news asked Sullivan if it was trues that the White House withheld part of the $275-million Ukrainian aid package, which he denied. He said that Congress used the entire fund and US President Joe Biden sent the money to Kiev in full.

"The additional $100 million was a contingency package in the event that there is a further Russian incursion into Ukraine.

That's money over and above the $275 million. And it was created when there was tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on Ukraine's border," Sullivan said.

Both Russia and Ukraine are aware of the reserve that could be used in the case of necessity, the official added.

In April, Western countries expressed their concern over Russia's military training on the border with Ukraine. Moscow wrapped up the drills by May  and denied all accusations of interference into Ukraine's internal affairs, maintaining that any movement of troops was within the Russian sovereign borders.

