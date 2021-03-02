US Reserves Right To Take More Steps Against Russia - White House
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States reserves the right to take additional steps against Russia following a review of the country's actions, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
"That [Russia] review is ongoing and we of course reserve the right to take additional steps and take additional action at the conclusion," Psaki said in a press briefing.
Earlier, the Biden administration imposed a round of sanctions against Russian officials and entities over the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.