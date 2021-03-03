UrduPoint.com
US Reserves Right To Take More Steps Against Russia - White House

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Reserves Right to Take More Steps Against Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The United States reserves the right to take additional steps against Russia following a review of the country's actions, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"That [Russia] review is ongoing and we of course reserve the right to take additional steps and take additional action at the conclusion," Psaki said in a press briefing.

Earlier, the Biden administration imposed a round of sanctions against Russian officials and entities over the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

