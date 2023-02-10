US Respects Decision of Moldovan Leaders, Keen on Working With Government- State Dept.

The United States respects the decisions of leaders of Moldova and looks forward to continue working with the nation's government, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Friday after the resignation of Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita

"We respect the decisions of the leaders of Moldova," Patel told reporters.

He expressed Washington's commitment to continue working� with the government and the people of Moldova to address current challenges.

Earlier in the day, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced her resignation. Later, Moldovan Parliament Head Igor Grosu said that ruling Party of Action and Solidarity in Moldova is ready to ensure the formation of a new government after the resignation of the country's prime minister.