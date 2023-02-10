UrduPoint.com

US Respects Decision Of Moldovan Leaders, Keen On Working With Government- State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 11:27 PM

US Respects Decision of Moldovan Leaders, Keen on Working With Government- State Dept.

The United States respects the decisions of leaders of Moldova and looks forward to continue working with the nation's government, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Friday after the resignation of Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The United States respects the decisions of leaders of Moldova and looks forward to continue working with the nation's government, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Friday after the resignation of Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita.

"We respect the decisions of the leaders of Moldova," Patel told reporters.

He expressed Washington's commitment to continue working� with the government and the people of Moldova to address current challenges.

Earlier in the day, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced her resignation. Later, Moldovan Parliament Head Igor Grosu said that ruling Party of Action and Solidarity in Moldova is ready to ensure the formation of a new government after the resignation of the country's prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Parliament United States Moldova Government

Recent Stories

US Sees No Russian Military Threat For Moldova, Ro ..

US Sees No Russian Military Threat For Moldova, Romania - State Dept.

1 minute ago
 Hyderabad police arrests suspect outlaw in injured ..

Hyderabad police arrests suspect outlaw in injured condition

2 minutes ago
 Chandio urges all political parties to play role i ..

Chandio urges all political parties to play role in resolving national issues

2 minutes ago
 RDI has potential to transform agriculture in wate ..

RDI has potential to transform agriculture in water-scarce in Thar, Cholistan, T ..

2 minutes ago
 LHC directs ECP to give election date in Punjab

LHC directs ECP to give election date in Punjab

59 minutes ago
 Administrator directs to maintain cleanliness in g ..

Administrator directs to maintain cleanliness in graveyard

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.