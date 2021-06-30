UrduPoint.com
US Responded To Rocket Attack In Syria, Wounded 1 Enemy Combatant - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) US forces opened fire in response to a rocket attack on their base in Syria and wounded at least one of combatant, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Wayne Marotto said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Marotto provided via Twitter additional details about the clash that took place the previous day and ended without the US troops sustaining any casualties.

"On June 28, US forces in Syria were attacked by multiple rockets, approx. 34 x 122mm rounds of indirect fire," Marotto said.

The US forces have the inherent right to self-defense and responded with counter-battery fire at the rocket launching positions, Marotto also said.

"One Hellfire [missile] from a UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] resulted in one enemy wounded in action," he added.

The Defense Department reported earlier that rocket fire damaged two buildings at a US military base guarding an oil field in the eastern part of Syria. The United States maintains some 900 soldiers in the country despite the Syrian government opposition to their presence.

